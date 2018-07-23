News

President Iohannis signs decree to name Felix Banila as DIICOT head

Anca Alexe 23/07/2018 | 12:38

President Klaus Iohannis today signed the decree for naming Felix Banila as the head prosecutor of the Romania Organized Crime and Terrorism Investigation Direction (DIICOT), for a period of three years.

The proposal for Banila to become the DIICOT chief prosecutor was made by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader in May. Banila was previously a prosecutor at the Bacau Court and will replace Daniel Horodniceanu as head of DIICOT.

Although the Superior Council of Magistracy gave a favourable opinion on Banila’s designation, Agerpres reported last week that prosecutors in the General DIICOT Assembly voted to send a letter to president Iohannis urging him to reject Banila. Sources told journalists that prosecutors in the institution are dissatisfied by Banila’s performance during the interview he had at the Justice Ministry.

 

Tags: ,
Related
DIICOT head: Over 4,700 files could be closed due to changes to Criminal Code
Legal

DIICOT head: Over 4,700 files could be closed due to changes to Criminal...

Felix Banila, proposed as new head of DIICOT, pending decision of Iohannis
Legal

Felix Banila, proposed as new head of DIICOT, pending decision of Iohannis

Prosecutors ask for maximum prison sentence for former chief of Romania’s anti-mafia unit in corruption case
Legal

Prosecutors ask for maximum prison sentence for former chief of Romania’s anti-mafia unit...

Close ×

We use cookies for keeping our website reliable and secure, personalising content and ads, providing social media features and to analyse how our website is used.

Accept & continue