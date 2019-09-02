Romania’s forex reserves rose to EUR 35.6 bln in August

The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) rose in August by EUR 146 million up to EUR 35.62 billion.

According to the BNR, there were inflows of EUR 615 million in August representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance’s accounts and the European Commission’s account, and other.

In the same time, outflows amounted EUR 469 million last month, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.

In July, the forex reserves of the central bank surged by EUR 2.9 billion mainly due to Finance Ministry’s Eurobond issues with a nominal value of EUR 2 billion.

The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes, but its value rose to EUR 4.6 billion in August, according to BNR.

In September, the payments due on the forex public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to EUR 176 million.